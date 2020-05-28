Jello Biafra and GSM LP to get Fall 2020 release

Just recently, Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine announced that they are working on a new album called Tea Party Revenge Porn. Yesterday, they release a little more info on the release. It is expected out Fall 2020 via Jello Biafra's own Alternative Tentacles records. At least seven tracks have been recorded (with members of Arnocorps among others, recording background vocals), and digital singles may be out as early as July. We will keep you updated. The band's last album was White People and the Damage Done in 2013.