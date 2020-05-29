Iggy Pop announces rescheduled France tour dates

by Tours

Iggy Pop has announced rescheduled tour dates for his shows in France. The tour was postponed due to coronavirus and will now take place in April 2021. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 on Loma Vista Recordings. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
April 01, 2021Forum GrimaldiMonaco, MC
April 03, 2021Le CorumMontpellier, FR
April 04, 2021Le Cepac SiloMarseille, FR
April 06, 2021Palis Des CongresStrasbourg, FR
April 07, 2021MicropolisBesancon, FR
April 09, 2021Cooperative De MaiClermont-Ferrand, FR
April 11, 2021Amphi 3000Lyon, FR
April 12, 2021Cite Des CongesNantes, FR