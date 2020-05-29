Iggy Pop has announced rescheduled tour dates for his shows in France. The tour was postponed due to coronavirus and will now take place in April 2021. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 on Loma Vista Recordings. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|April 01, 2021
|Forum Grimaldi
|Monaco, MC
|April 03, 2021
|Le Corum
|Montpellier, FR
|April 04, 2021
|Le Cepac Silo
|Marseille, FR
|April 06, 2021
|Palis Des Congres
|Strasbourg, FR
|April 07, 2021
|Micropolis
|Besancon, FR
|April 09, 2021
|Cooperative De Mai
|Clermont-Ferrand, FR
|April 11, 2021
|Amphi 3000
|Lyon, FR
|April 12, 2021
|Cite Des Conges
|Nantes, FR