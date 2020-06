, Posted by 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

As previously reported, Record Store Day 2020 will occur on three Saturdays in three consecutive months: August 29, September 26, and October 24. Recently, Record Store day released the list detailing what records will be release on each day. The records are dawn from the previously released list which was issued for Record Store Day before everything went haywire. You can see the new list detailing release dates here.