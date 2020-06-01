The Decline and Sic Waiting announce split

Australian based punks The Decline paired with SoCal's Sic Waiting to announce a new two song charity split through Pee Records. The split will feature a previously unreleased song from each of the band's and will be out on June 5th, 2020 , all the proceeds from the sales of the split will go to the International Foundation for Animal Welfare ifaw. You can click here to pre-order the split.