Crisis to release first new material in 38 years

A few years ago, anarcho-punks Crisis reformed with founding member Tony Wakeford, along with Clive Giblin, Lloyd James, and Aurora Lee. In 2018, they released a limited edition live CD called Paris '18. Now, the band is planning to release new studio material. Escalator will be released as a 12-inch EP this summer or early Fall. This will be the band's first studio material since 1982's Holocaust EP, after which, the band splintered into several different groups including Wakeford's long running Sol Invictus.