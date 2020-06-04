International PEACE Compilation Re-released

In 1984, the seminal The International P.E.A.C.E. Benefit Compilation was released by R Radical records, headed by Dave of MDC. The compilation included tracks by Dead Kennedys, Crass, Reagan Youth, Septic Death, Subhumans, Butthole Surfers, D.O.A., Conflict, The Dicks, Articles of Faith, and MDC themselves.

Grimace Records, along with Dictor, is re-releasing this compilation in vinyl, CD, and digital format. The new version has a slightly different cover than the original issue. The parties are donating all online streaming revenue to benefit the fight against the Corona Virus through Mutual Aid strategy implemented by Anarchist Organization Mutual Aid Disaster Relief. The re-release is out now.