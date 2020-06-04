Alabama based hardcore festival Furnace Fest have announced they are postponing their 2020 celebration to May 14th to 16th, 2021. The already purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. They intend on maintaining the lineup as close to what was announce this year, no confirmed bands announced band for the 2021 dates yet. See below to view the full details on this announcement.
Posted by Furnace Fest 2020 on Monday, June 1, 2020