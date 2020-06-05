Montreal based festival 77'Montreal is hosting the first virtual punk concerts in Canada this summer. The festival have lined-up two dates live from L'Anti Bar & Spectacles in Quebec City. On July 25th, skate punk veterans Belvedere will take the stage and on August 8th, Mute will celebrate their 2009 release The Raven by playing it's entirety. See below for the full details.
