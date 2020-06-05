Algiers release new single, limited edition vinyl

Atlanta based rock band Algiers have released a single on Bandcamp. The single contains their songs “Can the Sub_Bass Speak?" and “It All Comes Around Again”. A 7-inch physical copy of the single is available for a twenty-four-hour period on June 5 and will ship in September. The single is also available for digital purchase with no time limit. All proceeds will be donated to Metro Atlanta Mutual Aid Fund, As They Lay, and Black Alliance for Just Immigration. Algiers released There is No Year in 2020 via Matador Records. Check out the single below.