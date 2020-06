15 hours ago by Em Moore

Fever 333 have released a new song called “SUPREMACY”. The song samples “Rapture” by Blondie and features Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums as well as singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore on guest vocals. Fever 333 debuted the song on their “Long Live The Innocent” livestream, with donations going towards the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter. Fever 333 released STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS in 2019. Check out the song below.