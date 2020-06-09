RSD states that RSD Black Friday will still occur this year

by John Gentile
As you may know, Record Store Day 2020 was broken into three separate "Record Store Day Drops" occurring on August 29, September 26, and October 24 due to Covid-19. This left the fate of RSD black Friday unclear. It looks like Record Store Day Black Friday will still happen this year.
In a brief dispatch on Social Media, RSD stated "The vinyl version of one of My Chemical Romance's LIFE ON THE MURDER SCENE and a very special limited edition version of the Stones' classic LET IT BLEED were on the original RSD List when it launched in March. And they're still coming to record stores--just not on any of our #RSDDrops dates. Look for these on the list of titles coming for RSD Black Friday later this year."