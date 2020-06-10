The Stooges to release live album of original lineup's final show

The Stooges will release a live album that captures the final show of the band's original lineup. On August 8th, 1970 the band played Michigan’s Goose Lake Festival with Iggy Pop, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton and, for the final time, bassist Dave Alexander. Alexander was fired the same day for being too drunk to perform. The release is out August 7 via Third Man and is called Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970. For the show, the band played all of the Fun House album and the recording is soundboard quality. You can hear "TV Eye" from the album at Rolling Stone.