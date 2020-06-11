Second Arrows: “Thornes”

The metal-core super group, Second Arrows released a track off of their new album. The track is called "Thornes" and The band contains members of Dead guy, Everytime I Die, Nora and Ensign. The self-titled album will be out on June 26th, 2020 though Hellminded Records. You can click here to listen to the new track.