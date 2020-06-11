The metal-core super group, Second Arrows released a track off of their new album. The track is called "Thornes" and The band contains members of Dead guy, Everytime I Die, Nora and Ensign. The self-titled album will be out on June 26th, 2020 though Hellminded Records. You can click here to listen to the new track.
Previous StoryOne Little Indian Records now One Little Independent Records
Next StoryFacebook removes, restores, many accounts linked to "skinhead", including Neville of The Specials
Second Arrows: "Thornes"
Second Arrows: "Galactic"
Second Arrows announce LP
TEETH release video for "Deathrace"
Every Time I Die (New York)
Dead Ending stream new single
The Damned Things (US)
Coheed and Cambria/Mastodon/Every Time I Die (US)
Angel Du$t signs to Roadrunner Records and shares new tracks
The Bouncing Souls/World Inferno Friendship Society/Worriers (North East)