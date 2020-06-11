Coachella 2020 canceled

Coachella 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Previously, The festival was originally scheduled to take place in Indio, California from April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2020, was postponed until October. However, now for the first time in 20 years, it will not take place. Artists that would have played the event this year include Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Thom Yorke, Run the Jewels, Danny Elfman, FKA twigs, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Caribou, and Lil Nas X.