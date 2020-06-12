De'Wayne signs to Hopeless Records, releases “National Anthem”

Houston-based singer and rapper De’Wayne has signed to Hopeless Records and released a new song. The song is called “National Anthem”. A statement on his Instagram account reads in part,

“National Anthem represents the America that I have always experienced. I wrote this song in 2019, and performed it out all over the country on tour last year. I watched beautiful, mixed crowds made up of so many different types of people RAGE to this in UNITY. I had planned on releasing this at a future date, but I’m taking the most recent (and recurring) events as a sign that the world needs this right fucking now.”

De’Wayne released his EP Don't Be Afraid in 2017. Check out the song and the full statement below.