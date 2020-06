23 hours ago by John Gentile

Range War was Lee Ving of Fear's country/folk-inspired project that originally released a limited single called "Don't Tread on Me" in 1983 as Lee James and Range War. The project was soon shelved, though Ving did release the Home on the Range album, which was recorded in 1985, in 2017. Now, Ving is also re-releasing the original "Don't Tread on Me" single via Atom Age records. That's out now.