20 hours ago by John Gentile

Dead Cross have released a cover of Black Flag's "Rise Above." The band includes Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Mike Crain (Retox), and Dave Lombardo (Slayer). Ther band stated that the track, their first release in about two years, is "created in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and staunchly opposing police brutality and systemic racism." You can listen to it below.