Good Riddance have announced rescheduled tour dates for Europe. The shows will now take place in June 2021 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured at the new dates. Good Riddance will be playing with Lagwagon on select dates. Good Riddance released their ninth album Thoughts and Prayers in 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 06, 2021
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 07, 2021
|Tavastia
|Helsinki, FI
|Jun 08, 2021
|John Dee
|Oslo, NO
|Jun 09, 2021
|Kulturbolaget
|Malmo, SE
|Jun 10, 2021
|Stairway
|Copenhagen, DK
|Jun 11, 2021
|Booze Cruise
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 12, 2021
|Fonsstock
|Nordenham, DE
|Jun 13, 2021
|Faust
|Hannover, DE (w/Lagwagon)
|Jun 14, 2021
|Stary Klasztor
|Wroclaw, PL
|Jun 15, 2021
|Randal Club
|Bratislava, SL
|Jun 16, 2021
|Backstage
|Munich, DE (w/Lagwagon)
|Jun 17, 2021
|P.M.K.
|Innsbruck, AT
|Jun 18, 2021
|Low-L Fest
|Guardamiglio, IT
|Jun 19, 2021
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 20, 2021
|Turock
|Essen, DE
|Jun 22, 2021
|Clubcann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jun 23, 2021
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 24, 2021
|La Maison Bleue
|Strasbourg, FR
|Jun 25, 2021
|Gibus
|Paris, FR
|Jun 26, 2021
|TBA
|TBA