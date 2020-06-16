Good Riddance announce rescheduled European tour dates

by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Good Riddance have announced rescheduled tour dates for Europe. The shows will now take place in June 2021 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured at the new dates. Good Riddance will be playing with Lagwagon on select dates. Good Riddance released their ninth album Thoughts and Prayers in 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 06, 2021TBATBA
Jun 07, 2021TavastiaHelsinki, FI
Jun 08, 2021John DeeOslo, NO
Jun 09, 2021KulturbolagetMalmo, SE
Jun 10, 2021StairwayCopenhagen, DK
Jun 11, 2021Booze CruiseHamburg, DE
Jun 12, 2021FonsstockNordenham, DE
Jun 13, 2021FaustHannover, DE (w/Lagwagon)
Jun 14, 2021Stary KlasztorWroclaw, PL
Jun 15, 2021Randal ClubBratislava, SL
Jun 16, 2021BackstageMunich, DE (w/Lagwagon)
Jun 17, 2021P.M.K.Innsbruck, AT
Jun 18, 2021Low-L FestGuardamiglio, IT
Jun 19, 2021TBATBA
Jun 20, 2021TurockEssen, DE
Jun 22, 2021ClubcannStuttgart, DE
Jun 23, 2021TBATBA
Jun 24, 2021La Maison BleueStrasbourg, FR
Jun 25, 2021GibusParis, FR
Jun 26, 2021TBATBA