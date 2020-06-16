LATTE+ announce collection album

ProRawk Records has announced the release of LATTE+ For Dummies , a collection of 25 songs from the Italian punk rock band. The album consists of songs from their last 3 albums, as well as a few bonus tracks. The CD will be released on June 21. Check out ProRawk for more information.

Tracklist

1. Here Comes Summer Again

2. I Don't Wanna Be With You Tonight

3. No More Than Three Chords

4. It's Ok For Us

5. Anyway I Wanna Be With You

6. So Long Motherfucker

7. I Wanna Be Like Steve McQueen

8. Everybody Listens to the Ramones Even My Mom

9. Stitches

10. Screw You

11. Another Sleepless Night

12. Darkness Inside Your Heart

13. Missiles

14. I Can't Figure Out What To Do

15. Liquid Glue

16. I'm Gonna Kick You In The Ass

17. Next To Ruin

18. Cookie

19. I Miss You

20. Waiting For You

21. Phocomelic Boy

22. Sleepyhead

23. Lost in Berlin

24. Your Time Is Over

25. Attitude