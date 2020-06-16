LATTE+ announce collection album

ProRawk Records has announced the release of LATTE+ For Dummies, a collection of 25 songs from the Italian punk rock band. The album consists of songs from their last 3 albums, as well as a few bonus tracks. The CD will be released on June 21. Check out ProRawk for more information.
Tracklist
1. Here Comes Summer Again
2. I Don't Wanna Be With You Tonight
3. No More Than Three Chords
4. It's Ok For Us
5. Anyway I Wanna Be With You
6. So Long Motherfucker
7. I Wanna Be Like Steve McQueen
8. Everybody Listens to the Ramones Even My Mom
9. Stitches
10. Screw You
11. Another Sleepless Night
12. Darkness Inside Your Heart
13. Missiles
14. I Can't Figure Out What To Do
15. Liquid Glue
16. I'm Gonna Kick You In The Ass
17. Next To Ruin
18. Cookie
19. I Miss You
20. Waiting For You
21. Phocomelic Boy
22. Sleepyhead
23. Lost in Berlin
24. Your Time Is Over
25. Attitude