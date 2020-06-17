Rosenstock, Charly Bliss, Sad13, more on Adam Schlesinger tribute album

A variety of artists including Jeff Rosenstock, Charly Bliss, Sad13, Rachel Bloom, and Prince Daddy and the Hyena have joined together to cover Adam Schlesinger’s songs on the tribute album Saving for a Custom Van co-released by Father/Daughter Records and Wax/Nine Records. Adam Schlesinger passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19. Songs from Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and movie soundtracks that Adam Schlesinger worked on are covered. All of the proceeds generated from the album will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Check out the album and track listing below.