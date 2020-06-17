Rosenstock, Charly Bliss, Sad13, more on Adam Schlesinger tribute album

A variety of artists including Jeff Rosenstock, Charly Bliss, Sad13, Rachel Bloom, and Prince Daddy and the Hyena have joined together to cover Adam Schlesinger’s songs on the tribute album Saving for a Custom Van co-released by Father/Daughter Records and Wax/Nine Records. Adam Schlesinger passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19. Songs from Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and movie soundtracks that Adam Schlesinger worked on are covered. All of the proceeds generated from the album will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Check out the album and track listing below.
Saving for a Custom Van Track Listing
01. Apex Manor — “Utopia Parkway”
02. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood — “Undertow”
03. Jeff Rosenstock — “Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight”
04. Kay Hanley — “Radiation Vibe”
05. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman — “Way Back Into Love”
06. Remember Sports — “Just the Girl”
07. Rachel Bloom — “Stacy’s Mom”
08. Christian Lee Hutson — “Red Dragon Tattoo”
09. Sad13 — “A Fine Day For a Parade”
10. Jack Dolgen — “What’ll It Be”
11. Motion City Soundtrack — “A Dip in the Ocean”
12. Field Mouse — “Valley Winter Song”
13. Cheekface — “That Thing You Do”
14. Lucy Stone — “I’ve Got a Flair”
15. Nada Surf — “Sick Day”
16. Jody Porter — “Four in the Morning”
17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand — “All Kinds of Time”
18. Ted Leo — “Everyday”
19. Potty Mouth — “I’ve Got A Feeling”
20. Cocktails — “Sink to the Bottom”
21. Bree McKenna — “Our Twisted Fate”
22. Ethan Eubanks — “Troubled Times”
23. Ali Koehler — “Hackensack”
24. Charly Bliss — “Pretend to Be Nice”
25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen — “Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim”
26. HUNNY -— “Tess Don’t Tell”
27. Mikey Erg -— “Hey Julie”
28. Off Book and the Family Band — “Come On”
29. Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends — “Mexican Wine”
30. Lisa Prank — “Little Red Light”
31. Joshua Stoddard — “Survival Car”