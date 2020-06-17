Check out Drugs!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Drugs!

Do NOT take the brown acid before watching this video. Drugs are a whacked-out noise rock band, bending sour notes into sweet ones and back again… but somehow, they maintain the fundamental melody of AM rock bands like Wings and Three Dog Night. "Paralyzed" pushes this point- The track starts with an "Uncle Albert"-style warm glow before it melts down and becomes frantic and nasty. Also, the whole thing has distorted human faces dripping across the screen and it is mad freaky.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Joel Jasper said: "'Paralyzed' is an exploration of inner demons and looking at oneself in order to understand how self-sabotage and societal standards of beauty, masculinity and conformity frequently blend to create mental instability and insecurity. It aims to acknowledge and embrace that struggle while hopefully exposing its ubiquitousness."

Episodic is due out August 7 on Park The Van. You can pick that up here. Meanwhile, check out the video for "Paralyzed" below, right now!