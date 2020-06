19 hours ago by John Gentile

Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves and Punk Rock Karaoke have released a cover of "Sonic Reducer," originally by Dead Boys. Currently, Punk rock Karaoke's lineup includes Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise. The Dwarves last released Take Back the Night in 2018. Check out the video below.