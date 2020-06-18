My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for their North American reunion tour that was scheduled for 2020. The shows will now take place in the fall of 2021 and join the European dates that were rescheduled for spring/summer 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates with refunds available if needed. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016 on Reprise Records. Check out the all rescheduled dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 15, 2021
|Eden Project
|St. Austell, UK
|Jun 17, 2021
|Stadium MK
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Jun 19, 2021
|Stadium MK
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Jun 20, 2021
|Stadium MK
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Jun 22, 2021
|Royal Hospital Kilmainham
|Dublin, IE
|Jul 02, 2021
|Prague Rocks
|Prague, CZ
|Jul 04, 2021
|Sonic Park Festival
|Bologna, IT
|Jul 06, 2021
|Kunst!rasen
|Bonn, DE
|Jul 07, 2021
|Kunst!rasen
|Bonn, DE
|Jul 09, 2021
|U Park Live
|Kiev, UA
|Jul 11, 2021
|Park Live Festival
|Moscow, RU
|Jul 12, 2021
|Ice Palace
|St. Petersburg, RU
|Sept 08, 2021
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sept 09, 2021
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tornto, ON
|Sept 11, 2021
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sept 13, 2021
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA
|Sept 15, 2021
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detriot, MI
|Sept 16, 2021
|XCEL Energy Center
|St. Paul, MN
|Sept 18, 2021
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sept 19, 2021
|Music Midtown
|Atlanta, GA
|Sept 21, 2021
|Prudential Center
|Newark, NJ
|Sept 22, 2021
|Prudential Center
|Newark,, NJ
|Sept 25, 2021
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise, FL
|Sept 28, 2021
|Toyota Center
|Houston, TX
|Sept 29, 2021
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 01, 2021
|Pepsi Center
|Denver, CO
|Oct 03, 2021
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA
|Oct 06, 2021
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Oct 08, 2021
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 11, 2021
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 12, 2021
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 14, 2021
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 17, 2021
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA