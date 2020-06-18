My Chemical Romance announce rescheduled tour dates

My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for their North American reunion tour that was scheduled for 2020. The shows will now take place in the fall of 2021 and join the European dates that were rescheduled for spring/summer 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates with refunds available if needed. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016 on Reprise Records. Check out the all rescheduled dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 15, 2021Eden ProjectSt. Austell, UK
Jun 17, 2021Stadium MKMilton Keynes, UK
Jun 19, 2021Stadium MKMilton Keynes, UK
Jun 20, 2021Stadium MKMilton Keynes, UK
Jun 22, 2021Royal Hospital KilmainhamDublin, IE
Jul 02, 2021Prague RocksPrague, CZ
Jul 04, 2021Sonic Park FestivalBologna, IT
Jul 06, 2021Kunst!rasenBonn, DE
Jul 07, 2021Kunst!rasenBonn, DE
Jul 09, 2021U Park LiveKiev, UA
Jul 11, 2021Park Live FestivalMoscow, RU
Jul 12, 2021Ice PalaceSt. Petersburg, RU
Sept 08, 2021Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, PA
Sept 09, 2021Scotiabank ArenaTornto, ON
Sept 11, 2021Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY
Sept 13, 2021TD GardenBoston, MA
Sept 15, 2021Little Caesars ArenaDetriot, MI
Sept 16, 2021XCEL Energy CenterSt. Paul, MN
Sept 18, 2021Riot FestChicago, IL
Sept 19, 2021Music MidtownAtlanta, GA
Sept 21, 2021Prudential CenterNewark, NJ
Sept 22, 2021Prudential CenterNewark,, NJ
Sept 25, 2021BB&T CenterSunrise, FL
Sept 28, 2021Toyota CenterHouston, TX
Sept 29, 2021American Airlines CenterDallas, TX
Oct 01, 2021Pepsi CenterDenver, CO
Oct 03, 2021Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
Oct 06, 2021Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Oct 08, 2021T-Mobile ArenaLas Vegas, NV
Oct 11, 2021The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 12, 2021The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 14, 2021The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 17, 2021The ForumLos Angeles, CA