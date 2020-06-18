My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for their North American reunion tour that was scheduled for 2020. The shows will now take place in the fall of 2021 and join the European dates that were rescheduled for spring/summer 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates with refunds available if needed. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016 on Reprise Records. Check out the all rescheduled dates below.