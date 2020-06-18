We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere of Toronto based dreamy rock band Saucer Eyes. Saucer Eyes is a delightful blend of dream-like melodies atop a backdrop of sludgy guitars. The band is putting out their debut EP titled 2020, see below.

To further the support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, tomorrow and every Juneteenth from hereafter, Bandcamp will be donating 100% of their share of sales to the organization. The band will be doing the same and donating their share of PWYC downloads on tomorrow's sales.