METZ, Dilly Dally part of campaign seeking support for independent Canadian music venues

Toronto noise-punks Metz and the grungy Dilly Dally are among the artists throwing their support behind #SupportCanadianVenues, a campaign seeking relief for the grassroots end of the Canadian live music ecosystem. The campaign, spearheaded by the Canadian Independent Venue Coalition, is seeking government relief for the small businesses that operate the bars, clubs, and spaces where bands get their start. While vital to the overall health of the country's arts scene, these venues have been largely shut out of the emergency COVID-19 funding provided to the cultural sector (notably the Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations). The campaign is encouraging supporters to sign a petition to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and reach out to various decision-makers. This effort comes in the wake of some grim estimates regarding the durability of the independent venue sector across North America, with a recent American survey speculating 90% of venues could close permanently due to the pandemic.