Psycho Las Vegas announces rescheduled dates, line-up

Psycho Las Vegas announces rescheduled dates, line-up
by Festivals & Events

Psycho Las Vegas has announced rescheduled dates and their line-up. The festival will now take place August 20-22, 2021 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with the pre-party Psycho Swim taking place August 19, 2021. All previously purchased passes will be valid for the new dates and refunds will be available from June 22 to July 22, 2020. The majority of bands that were scheduled to play the festival in 2020, including Danzig, T.S.O.L., and Blue Oyster Cult, will also be playing the rescheduled 2021 dates. Check out the full line-up below.

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Line-Up

Danzig (performing Danzig II: Lucifuge)

Mercyful Fate

Emperor

The Flaming Lips

Blue Oyster Cult

Down

Mayhem

Satyricon

Obituary

Warpaint

Blonde Redhead

Health

Watain

Ulver

Katatonia

At The Gates

Poison The Well

Paul Cauthen

Amigo The Devil

Exhorder

Wolves in The Throne Room

Thursday

Pinback

Zola Jesus

Drab Majesty

Boris

Eyehategod

Repulsion

Immolation

Midnight

Mgla

Windhand

Cursive

T.S.O.L.

King Dude

Pig Destroyer

Brutus

Profanatica

Lower Dens

Cult of Fire

Intronaut

Boysetsfire

Death By Stereo

Curl Up and Die

Adamantium

This Will Destroy You

Khemmis

Mothership

Guantanamo Baywatch

Dengue Fever

Kaelan Mikla

Black Joe Lewis

Fatso Jetson

Wino

Creeping Death

Mephisofeles

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Toke

Foie Gras

Flavor Crystals

Silvertomb

Lord Buffalo

Warrish

Alms

Bombers

Glacial Tomb

Relaxer

Black Sabbitch

Hippie Death Cult

Vaelmyst

Mother Mercury

Two Minutes to Late Night

Psycho Swim Line-Up 2021

Old Man Gloom

Elder

Polyrhythmics

Death Valley Girls

The Skull

Blackwater Holylight

Here Lies Man

DJ Scott Seltzer

DateVenueCity
Aug 19, 2021Daylight Beach ClubLas Vegas, NV
Aug 20-22, 2021Mandalay Bay Resort and CasinoLas Vegas, NV