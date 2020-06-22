Psycho Las Vegas has announced rescheduled dates and their line-up. The festival will now take place August 20-22, 2021 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with the pre-party Psycho Swim taking place August 19, 2021. All previously purchased passes will be valid for the new dates and refunds will be available from June 22 to July 22, 2020. The majority of bands that were scheduled to play the festival in 2020, including Danzig, T.S.O.L., and Blue Oyster Cult, will also be playing the rescheduled 2021 dates. Check out the full line-up below.