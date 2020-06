6 hours ago by John Gentile

Rancid is entering the highly competitive toy market. The band, through retro toy producer Re-Action (who has also released Misfits, Motorhead, and Slayer figures) is now releasing a Tim Armstrong action figure. However, this version of Tim imagines the singer as a direct action Skeleton and is called "SkeleTim." He comes with a guitar, a leather jacket, and a molotov cocktail. That's out now.