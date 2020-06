2 hours ago by Em Moore

Seattle-based rock band The Black Tones have released an online video game called “They Want Us Dead”. The video game works on computers only with the goal being, as described by the band, to “fight 4 levels of hate groups, as Eva or Cedric, and defeat the Alt right, KKK, Nazis and Confederates.” The Black Tones released Cobain & Cornbread in 2019 on Reptar Records. Check out the game here.