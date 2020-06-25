Silverstein have announced rescheduled tour dates for their 20th anniversary tour. The tour will now take place in 2021 with support to be announced. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds will be made available. Silverstein released their tenth album A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 08, 2021
|Royal Oak
|Royal Oak, MI
|Feb 09, 2021
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 11, 2021
|The Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb 12, 2021
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Feb 13, 2021
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Feb 15, 2021
|Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 17, 2021
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Feb 18, 2021
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Feb 20, 2021
|Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 21, 2021
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Feb 23, 2021
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Feb 24, 2021
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Feb 26, 2021
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 27, 2021
|Vibes Event Centre
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 28, 2021
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Mar 01, 2021
|Civic Theatre
|New Orleans, LA
|Mar 03, 2021
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Mar 04, 2021
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 05, 2021
|Bogart’s
|Cincinnati, OH
|Mar 06, 2021
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 07, 2021
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON