Silverstein announce rescheduled tour dates
by Tours

Silverstein have announced rescheduled tour dates for their 20th anniversary tour. The tour will now take place in 2021 with support to be announced. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds will be made available. Silverstein released their tenth album A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 08, 2021Royal OakRoyal Oak, MI
Feb 09, 2021Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Feb 11, 2021The TrumanKansas City, MO
Feb 12, 2021Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Feb 13, 2021The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Feb 15, 2021Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
Feb 17, 2021The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Feb 18, 2021Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Feb 20, 2021BelascoLos Angeles, CA
Feb 21, 2021House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Feb 23, 2021Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV
Feb 24, 2021Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Feb 26, 2021Gas Monkey LiveDallas, TX
Feb 27, 2021Vibes Event CentreSan Antonio, TX
Feb 28, 2021Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Mar 01, 2021Civic TheatreNew Orleans, LA
Mar 03, 2021Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL
Mar 04, 2021MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Mar 05, 2021Bogart’sCincinnati, OH
Mar 06, 2021House of BluesCleveland, OH
Mar 07, 2021Danforth Music HallToronto, ON