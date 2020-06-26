NYC councilmembers backs the National Independent Venue Association

NYC City Councilmembers Justin Brannan (Indecision and Most Precious Blood) of Brooklyn and Keith Powers of Manhattan penned together a letter to show support for independent music venues during this time, as venues remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The two dubbed as the "CBGB Caucus" in city council backs the National Independent Venue Association's efforts to expand the Federal Paycheck Protection Program to cultural institutions. See below to read Keith Power's post and to read the letter in full.
Our independent venues are vital to our music and cultural scene.
That’s why @JustinBrannan and I named ourselves the “CBGB’s Caucus” in the New York City Council — to stand up for our local arts and music.
Read our letter in support of independent music venues: pic.twitter.com/22odwXYYcM
