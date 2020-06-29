Mss Frnce: “Les Eaux de Mars”

Parisian hardcore band Mss Frnce released a new music video for their cover of "Les Eaux de Mars". The song is a cover of the French translated version by Georges Moustaki, which was originally from the Brazilian singer Antônio Carlos Jobim, "Aguas De Março". This previously unreleased track was released on a complilation that is called Génération déviante vol. MMXX, released by two French labels, La Souterraine and Fauchage Collectif. The video was based on a scene from the French movie Le Grand Soir.

The band will be recording their next EP sometime this summer for release later this year.