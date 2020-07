Copenhagen's punk band Kill The Rooster is back after a long absence. The trio regrouped and recorded a 4 track EP, titled And Then What Happened Was…, which was recently release through Disconnect Disconnect Records and we have the premiere of their music video for "Bombs", see below. Kill The Rooster contains two members of Forever Unclean. The band is hard at work on new music for another album and they will be rescheduling dates for a previously postponed tour of Finland due to Covid-19.