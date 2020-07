California skatepunk band Chaser is relesing a new 7-inch titled Look Alive this fall. The release will feature 2 new songs and will be due out on September 4th through Thousand Islands Records (Canada), Sound Speed Records (USA), SBAM Records (Europe) and Pee Records (Australia). The proceeds from the record will be donated equally to Equal Justice Initiative, Educational First Steps, Crisis Aid International, and Surfrider Foundation.