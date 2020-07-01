View this post on Instagram

Punk In The Park is moving to 2021. We are beyond excited to announce that the rescheduled Punk in The Park date is now a 2 day event headlined by Pennywise on April 24, 2021 and NOFX on April 25, 2021! We will be announcing band additions over the next few weeks! We’re working hard to confirm all artists that were previously scheduled for 2020 along with some awesome additions we think you will all be stoked on. If you currently hold a ticket for Punk in The Park 2020 it will be honored for the 4/24/21 Saturday event, we hope you keep your tickets and come party with us in 2021. For a limited time and while supplies last, current 2020 ticket holders may upgrade to a 2021 weekend pass at a discounted price! If you would like a refund for your current 2020 ticket you may request one through July 31, 2020. An email will be sent to all current ticket holders explaining the process to either upgrade or request a refund. Once again, we cannot say it enough. Thank you for your continued patience and support! Tickets on sale now! www.punkinthepark.com #punkinthepark #pennywise #nofx #punkintheparkfest

