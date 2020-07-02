Bruce Duff, Frank Meyer, Mike Watt, Cherie Currie release 'Flatten the Curve' video

Earlier this year, Bruce Duff of The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs organized a recording that benefits the Jubilee Consortium and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The track, titled "Flatten the Curve," was written by the Cheetah's Frank Meyer and includes a ton of contributors, including Mike Watt, Cherie Currie, Suzi Moon, Eddie Spaghetti, Josie Cotton, Steve Mcdonald, Deniz Tek, Ben Weasel, Paul Roesler, and a whole lot more. The band released a video of the track, which you can see below.