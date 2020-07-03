Bloodclot says they will release new music in August

Bloodclot is the band fronted by John Joseph, formerly of Cro-Mags and now of Cro-Mags JM. In 2017, the band released Up In Arms , with a lineup including Todd Youth, Nick Oliveri, and Joey Castillo. Following the release, Todd Youth unexpectedly passed away.

Today, via Faceboook, the band issued a short statement to the effect that the band will release new music this summer. The lineup is currently unknown, but the band said: "New music coming in August." We'll keep you updated.