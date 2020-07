L.A. Machina is the new band that includes Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts/Civet, Rikki Styxx (Detah Valley Girls, The Darts) and Michelle Balderrama (Brainspoon, The Darts). The band has announced their debut 7-inch. It's called Welcome to the Machina and it includes two tracks: “Teenage Head” and “Go!”. That's out August 14 via Alternative Tentacles.