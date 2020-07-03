We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the rad ladies of Ramoms. Every Friday in the month of June and July, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady(s) in this scene performing a few songs. In these videos, the philly based parody/tribute band will play "Going Into 3rd" and "Gritty Is A Punk", see below. Ramoms released Teacher's Pet in 2019.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.