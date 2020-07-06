Boston Manor have announced rescheduled dates for their headlining UK shows. The shows will now take place in March 2021 with previously purchased tickets remaining valid. The show that was previously scheduled for Nottingham was not able to be rescheduled and refunds will be available. Boston Manor released GLUE earlier this year via Pure Noise Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 09, 2021
|Insititute
|Birmingham, UK
|Mar 10, 2021
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Mar 11, 2021
|St. Doms
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 12, 2021
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 13, 2021
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 14, 2021
|Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 16, 2021
|SWX 2
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 17, 2021
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK