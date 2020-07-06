Fest 19 postponed untll 2021

Fest 19 has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Festival announced its lineup in April, but it looks like it will not take place this year. Currently, the Festival will try to maintain a similar lineup in 2021.

The organizers stated: "Fest 19 is being postponed to October 29, 30, 31, 2021. We know it has been a hard year for everyone so far, and we do not think it’s possible to safely hold a music festival anytime soon. Luckily we’ve confirmed a ton of bands for the new dates, and we got more coming still! If you bought a pass, hotel or merch; please lookout for an e-mail from Sarasvati with instructions on how to roll those over or get a refund. Please continue doing your part to push our leaders to protect people over profits, stand up for positive social change, and wear a mask! Thank you so much for your patience and we hope to see everyone at Fest 19 in 2021! Full details at: thefestfl.com"