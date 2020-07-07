Check out the new track by Teenage Halloween!

We’re psyched to premiere a new song from New Jersey’s Teenage Halloween.

“Stationary” is the first song on the band’s forthcoming debut LP on Don Giovanni Records. The track rocks along with the power pop/punk aesthetic that Teenage Halloween has developed over the years, offering catchy vocals and cleverly quirky music. “Stationary” and the songs on the record also serve to reflect upon the band’s queer-identifying experience.

Teenage Halloween’s self-titled is out on September 18th, and you can pick it up right here. Meanwhile, check out the new tune below, right now!