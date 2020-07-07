2000 Trees Festival announce virtual festival, 2000screens

British music festival 2000 Trees has announced they will be holding a virtual festival on July 9-11, 2020, the original festival dates. The festival will be called 2000screens and will be held on the festival’s social media platforms. Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Enter Shikari, and AJJ are among the bands playing the virtual festival. The 2000 Trees festival has also announced dates for 2021. The festival will be held on July 8th-10th at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK with Jimmy Eat World confirmed as a headliner. For the full 2000screens line-up see below.
2000screens 2020 Line-up
Jimmy Eat World
Thrice
Enter Shikari
Airways
AJJ
Area 11
Beach Slang
Bent Knee
Black Futures
Calva Louise
Cancer Bats
Courage My Love
Creature
Cultdreams
Delaire The Liar
Dinosaur Pile-Up
False Advertising
Fatherson
Gaz Brookfield
Haggard Cat
Halflives
Holding Absence
Jamie Lenman
Leeched
Lizzy Farrall
Marisa and The Moths
Milk Teeth
Nervus
Non Canon
Novacub
Orchards
Queen Kwong
Phoxjaw
Press to Meco
Rews
Saint Agnes
Static Dress
Strange Bones
The Dirty Nil
The Hara
The Lafontaines
The Virginmarys
The World is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
Thrill Collins
Vukovi
We Were Promised Jetpacks