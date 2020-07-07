2000 Trees Festival announce virtual festival, 2000screens

British music festival 2000 Trees has announced they will be holding a virtual festival on July 9-11, 2020, the original festival dates. The festival will be called 2000screens and will be held on the festival’s social media platforms. Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Enter Shikari, and AJJ are among the bands playing the virtual festival. The 2000 Trees festival has also announced dates for 2021. The festival will be held on July 8th-10th at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK with Jimmy Eat World confirmed as a headliner. For the full 2000screens line-up see below.

2000screens 2020 Line-up

Jimmy Eat World

Thrice

Enter Shikari

Airways

AJJ

Area 11

Beach Slang

Bent Knee

Black Futures

Calva Louise

Cancer Bats

Courage My Love

Creature

Cultdreams

Delaire The Liar

Dinosaur Pile-Up

False Advertising

Fatherson

Gaz Brookfield

Haggard Cat

Halflives

Holding Absence

Jamie Lenman

Leeched

Lizzy Farrall

Marisa and The Moths

Milk Teeth

Nervus

Non Canon

Novacub

Orchards

Queen Kwong

Phoxjaw

Press to Meco

Rews

Saint Agnes

Static Dress

Strange Bones

The Dirty Nil

The Hara

The Lafontaines

The Virginmarys

The World is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

Thrill Collins

Vukovi

We Were Promised Jetpacks