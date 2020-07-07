2000 Trees Festival announce virtual festival, 2000screens

British music festival 2000 Trees has announced they will be holding a virtual festival on July 9-11, 2020, the original festival dates. The festival will be called 2000screens and will be held on the festival’s social media platforms. Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Enter Shikari, and AJJ are among the bands playing the virtual festival. The 2000 Trees festival has also announced dates for 2021. The festival will be held on July 8th-10th at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK with Jimmy Eat World confirmed as a headliner. For the full 2000screens line-up see below.