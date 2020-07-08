Check out the new video by Gull!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Gull!

Gull is the project helmed by Nathaniel Rappole. With hints of the cure, industrial, Patti Smith, and even Godflesh, Gull makes the kind of music that is as atmospheric as it is threatening. The new song, "The Time We Have," could have fit right on The Head on the Door is Robert Smith was a little less lovey-dovey and a lot more Cenobite.

Rappole spoke to Punknews about the track: "This song has to do with the act of giving yourself to another, and what's left after they're gone. The percussion and bass line were originally improvised and recorded live in the winter of 2015 for the Alight From Stone EP. Cy, the engineer, and I recreated it note for note for the new album. We used strong wooden claves as the anxiety driven timekeeper. The pots and pans were added to break the tension, and I sometimes envision a Studio Ghibli-esque creature, large and ominous, traipsing through a dense forest threatened by humans. The video was filmed by my pals at Fotochrome Design one cold night last November on a farm in Afton Mountain, VA. The shot where I'm laying on a large stone slab has an even larger stone looming on the left side of the screen… Apparently, a woman who used to live on this land had a dream about the underground placement of this stone, and hired someone to unearth it. There it stands on an ornate pedestal of smaller stones."

Relative Stranger is out August 21 via Lagom Audio/Visual. You can pick it up here and check out the new video below, right now!