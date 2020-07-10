Robert Calvert (Hawkwind) track remixed by Flock of Seagulls

Over the years, Robert Calvert has served as a poet/lyricist/vocalist for Hawkwind. Earlier this week, Calvert announced that he is working on a remix album. The first single from the remix project finds Flcok of Seagulls remixing an archival, unreleased demo of Calvert's called "Over the Moon." A 7-inch of the single, backed by a Xiu Xiu remix will be released by Cleopatra records on August 14. A full album of remixes, which is not yet titled and includes contributions from [[Peter Hook][], Soft Kill, and more is expected out in Fall or Winter. You can hear the new single below.