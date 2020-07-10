The Bad Breed In Ferocious Love We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the ladies of Bad Breed. Every Friday in the month of June and July, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady(s) in this scene performing a few songs. In these videos, Toronto-based funk, rock, garage soul band will play an acoustic version of their song "Animal Impact" , see below. This track will be on their second full length release titled The Bad Breed In Ferocious Love out on July 17th, 2020.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.