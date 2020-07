Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has released a cover of “A New England” by Billy Bragg. The song is originally off Bragg’s 1983 album Life's a Riot with Spy vs Spy. The late British singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl covered the song in 1984. The cover is a continuation of Billie Joe Armstrong’s “No Fun Mondays” cover series. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the song below.