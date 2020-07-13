Bob Mould releases video for “Forecast of Rain”

Bob Mould has released a lyric video for his song “Forecast of Rain” The song is off of his upcoming album Blue Hearts due out September 25 on Merge Records. He released a statement about the song on his website which reads,

“As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years - but I did not find my place.

I recognize the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community; loving thy neighbor, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. In short, be nice to people, help however you can, and don’t steal stuff.

But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behavior of those who occupy the People’s House. How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are teargassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House?

I’m not good at quoting scripture, but I can manage two words: Jesus wept.”

Bob Mould released Sunshine Rock in 2019. Check out the video below.