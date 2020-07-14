Green Day, Weezer, Pearl Jam corps get government small business loans due to COVID

In April, the Federal Government initiated a small business loan program to help business during the Covid-19 crisis. The loans are part of the Paycheck Protection Program where small business are awarded low interest loans in order to avoid furloughing employees. Corporations that operate numerous bands applied for these loans including the entities that operate Green Day, Weezer, and Pearl Jam. Each of those bands were awarded between between $150,000 and $1 million. Other bands that received PPP loans include Guns N Roses, Eagles, Imagine Dragons, Chainsmokers, Nickelback, Tool, Wilco, Cheap Trick, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers this year.