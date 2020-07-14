Ghost Town Remedy release “Holy Hangover” video

Nashville-based pop punk quartet Ghost Town Remedy have released a video for their single “Holy Hangover”. The video was directed and written by drummer Steve Lane who also shared his description of the song,

“Holy Hangover comes from a series of reflections I've had on my bouts with post-holiday depression. There's a very specific feeling of anxiety and sorrow that I get around the middle of January when the festivities are over, the sun is low, and the air is cold that makes me want to not do anything except eat and sleep a bunch. It quite literally feels like a month-long hangover. I specifically wrote the high-energy music to contrast with the melodramatic lyrics to highlight the disconnect between my dreams and my emotions. If only I could emerge from my hibernation a new man and get on with my life."

“Holy Hangover” is taken off the band’s upcoming album Dry Spell due out later this year. Ghost Town Remedy released Caffeine Dreams in 2017. The video comes with an epilepsy warning due to the use of flashing lights. Check it out below.