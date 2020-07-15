View this post on Instagram

Greetings friends, as much as we’d love to make it over this fall, it’s officially going to have to wait. Dates have been postponed for the fall run with @jesseahern77 and @crustcrustwell of @theflatliners and @hotwatermusicofficial Thank you for your patience and support and I will certainly look forward to sing with your smiling beautiful faces soon! Take care of each other!

